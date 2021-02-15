Convicted sex offender arrested on multiple sex charges

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A registered sex offender faces more charges after an investigation by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnny Walker is charged with two counts of enticing a child and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
According to Autauga County District Attorney Randall Houston’s office, Walker was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor on multiple occasions.
State records show Walker is a registered sex-offender. He was convicted in 1991 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and then in 1997 for attempted rape. He was released in 2014.
Details about Walker’s most recent arrest have not been released.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.