Exploring different cultures at Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valentine’s Day is not only a day where you spend time with the one you love, but it also can be a day where you learn about different cultures at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.
Couples visited the museum Sunday, enjoying works from local and national artists.
“I thought valentine’s day, me and my husband would go out to eat, get a kit and look at the new exhibits,” visitor Paula Susen said.
The museum is also celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, which begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.
Usually, the museum would have a program to celebrate the Chinese holiday, but due to COVID-19 this year, they scaled back and instead offered activity kits to learn about Chinese culture and observe what is known as the year of the ox.
“We’re excited to get it, and I got a few extras for my nephew and sister, and we’re looking forward to doing a little art,” Susen said.
One of the museum’s goals is to celebrate and educate the community about different cultures.
“We want to be inclusive as possible as we can, and it’s just fun to learn about new cultures,” Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Special Events Coordinator Aaron Ganey said.
