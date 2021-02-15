Husband accused of intentionally hitting pregnant wife with car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is accused of hitting his pregnant wife intentionally with a car.
Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violence Crimes Unit responded at the request of the Tuscaloosa Police Department to 15th Street at the I-359 overpass Monday morning at 8:15.
Investigators said 22-year-old Canaan Johnson intentionally struck his pregnant wife with a vehicle.
Johnson was arrested for two counts of Attempted Murder and Kidnapping 1.
Multiple witnesses cooperated in the investigation.
Johnson’s total bond is $180,000.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No word on the unborn child’s condition.
