Husband accused of intentionally hitting pregnant wife with car

Canaan Johnson (Source: Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff | February 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 4:53 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is accused of hitting his pregnant wife intentionally with a car.

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violence Crimes Unit responded at the request of the Tuscaloosa Police Department to 15th Street at the I-359 overpass Monday morning at 8:15.

Investigators said 22-year-old Canaan Johnson intentionally struck his pregnant wife with a vehicle.

Johnson was arrested for two counts of Attempted Murder and Kidnapping 1.

Multiple witnesses cooperated in the investigation.

Johnson’s total bond is $180,000.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No word on the unborn child’s condition.

