Ice possible west today, threat of black ice for more of us tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A strong system is arriving this morning with rain on the way. Rain will fall across the entire region later this morning into the afternoon, but freezing rain is likely in West Alabama because temperatures will be much colder there.
The risk exists in places like Demopolis, Linden, Uniontown and Marion. The risk is much lower in places like Selma and Camden. The coating of ice that would result from freezing rain would cause extremely dangerous travel conditions and perhaps some power outages.
Active winter weather alerts include: A Winter Storm Warning for Marengo County until 12 a.m. Tuesday, a Winter Weather Advisory for Perry County and Clarke County today and a Hard Freeze Warning for tonight for the western and northern half half of the region.
Highs today will range from the only the 30s in West Alabama to the mid-50s in Montgomery to the 60s in Southeast Alabama. Some heavy rain is possible this afternoon, as is thunder. And there is a low-end threat of a strong to severe storm in the southeastern corner of the state.
Another risk for ice arrives tonight Monday into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will crash once the rain ends this afternoon. We will fall from the 50s at lunchtime to the 30s by the late afternoon hours.
And by Tuesday morning, we will all be down in the upper teens and 20s. That will make for the coldest morning of the entire winter season.
To make matters worse, a breeze from the north will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens areawide! BUNDLE UP!
The result will be a potential rapid freeze this evening into tonight of any water that remains on roadways from today’s rain. So black ice is a concern, particularly on bridges and overpasses, tonight into Tuesday morning -- mainly for areas along and west of I-65.
Then it’s very cold and quiet Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
Another major storm system will impact a huge area late Wednesday into Thursday. That one will bring all rain to the entire area with highs in the 50s and 60s each day. There will even be some thunderstorm potential Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday -- especially south and east of Montgomery.
The sun will return in full force for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend with chilly temperatures in the upper 40s Friday, 50s Saturday and 60s by Sunday!
