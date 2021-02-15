Man charged with kidnapping, attempted murder in Tuskegee

A 23-year-old faces multiple charges, including kidnapping after an incident Sunday night.
By WSFA Staff | February 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 12:16 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old faces multiple charges, including kidnapping after an incident Sunday night.

According to Tuskegee police, Demarcus Sanders is charged with kidnapping, receiving stolen property second degree, attempted murder, and domestic violence.

The incident happened at a home in the 400 block of Washington Street. Officers received a call about a domestic complaint, police say.

Sanders is currently in custody, awaiting bond. Police say he is also facing charges of an additional unrelated outstanding warrant for attempting to elude a police officer.

