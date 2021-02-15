Montgomery officer facing domestic violence charges, placed on leave

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer is on administrative leave and facing domestic violence charges, the department announced.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Zavarius Jones, 27, is charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence: menacing and harassing communications.
Coleman says the department was notified Sunday of the charges from the Municipal Court Magistrates Office. Jones was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.
Details surrounding the charges have not been released.
Jones joined MPD in 2020 and was assigned to patrol.
