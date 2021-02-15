2 injured in weekend crash involving Montgomery police officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirms one of its officers was among two people injured in a weekend crash.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Taylor Road near Eastchase Parkway.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found two vehicles, including a marked MPD patrol unit, that had collided.
Two people, including an officer, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
A spokesperson for the police department could not confirm the severity of injuries or if the victims were still hospitalized.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
