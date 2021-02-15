Motorists advised not to travel in northern, west central Alabama as winter system moves through

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising drivers not to travel into Wednesday as freezing rain and temperatures will likely produce ice in north and west central Alabama.
A strong system will arrive Monday afternoon and bring the possibility of ice to our western counties.
Freezing rain is possible in west Alabama starting late Monday morning, early Monday afternoon and continues until late afternoon. The risk exists in places like Demopolis, Linden, Uniontown and Marion. The risk is very low, but not zero, in places like Selma and Camden.
Black ice is a concern for our area Tuesday morning.
Drivers are being strongly advised not to travel unless it’s an emergency.
ALDOT said much of Alabama will experience freezing temperatures over the next few days, which could produce black-ice conditions.
“Forecasts indicate icy conditions will be a concern through late morning Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to temperatures remaining near or below freezing even during daytime hours Monday and Tuesday Anywhere temperatures are below freezing, moisture on pavement surfaces may freeze to form black ice — a transparent layer of ice on the roadway that is difficult for motorists to detect in advance,” ALDOT said in a statement.
Officials are warning drivers that travel on all routes in affected areas will be “potentially hazardous,” and some route may even become impassable.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for several counties in north and west central Alabama ahead of the winter system that is expected to move through.
Beginning Sunday at 5 p.m., the state of emergency will go into effect for 28 counties. Perry County is one of the counties included.
“Issuing this state of emergency is a precautionary measure in the instance the state is severely impacted due to freezing weather,” the governor’s office said.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are encouraging drivers who must drive to use caution and expect roadways and bridges or overpasses to be icy.
ALEA officials said troopers will be on standby to help during and following the storm once conditions are safe to do so.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says county health departments in the northern, west central and parts of the southwestern public health districts will be closed Monday.
According to ADPH, all COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Monday in counties located in the west central district will be moved to Saturday. Appointment times will remain the same. Chilton and Perry counties are located in the west central district.
