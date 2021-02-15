Reports: Malzahn lands new head coaching job

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn has reportedly been offered a new head coaching position and will take the job.
Multiple reports indicate Malzahn and the University of Central Florida have negotiated to bring him to UCF, according to Yahoo! Sports and ESPN.
Neither Malzahn nor UCF have publicly confirmed an offer or a deal.
If hired, Malzahn would replace Jason Heupel, who took the head coaching position at Tennessee in January.
Malzahn was fired by Auburn in December following a 6-4 season.
