Reports: Malzahn lands new head coaching job
Gus Malzahn, seen here in his LSU-Auburn postgame press conference on Oct. 31, has reportedly landed a new head coaching job two months after being fired by Auburn.
By WSFA Staff | February 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:25 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn has reportedly been offered a new head coaching position and will take the job.

Multiple reports indicate Malzahn and the University of Central Florida have negotiated to bring him to UCF, according to Yahoo! Sports and ESPN.

Neither Malzahn nor UCF have publicly confirmed an offer or a deal.

If hired, Malzahn would replace Jason Heupel, who took the head coaching position at Tennessee in January.

Malzahn was fired by Auburn in December following a 6-4 season.

