41-year-old dead after shooting Sunday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 41-year-old has died after a shooting early Sunday morning in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 1100 block of Karen Road after a shooting report. When they arrived, officers found Harris, who had life-threatening injuries.
Harris was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, Coleman added.
If you have information about this homicide, call Montgomery police at 625-2831, the secret witness line at 625-4000, or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Harris’ murder is the 10th homicide of 2021 for the capital city.
