Arrest made in Montgomery woman’s homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a January homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Kevin Evans, 39, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the Jan. 26 shooting death of Katherine Simmons, 29, of Montgomery.
Police and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Meadow Ridge Lane just after 2:15 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon on reports that a person had been shot.
On scene, first responders found Simmons suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and transported her to an area hospital for treatment. She later died from her injuries.
Evans was identified as the suspect and arrested Saturday. He’s now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The circumstances surrounding Simmons’s death, Montgomery’s fifth homicide of 2021, remain unclear.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.