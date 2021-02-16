Arrest made in Sunday morning Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the death of 41-year-old Arthur Harris.
According to MPD Cpl. Ernestine McGriff, Jamahl Jackson, 31, is charged with murder.
Montgomery police officers and medics were called to the 1100 block of Karen Road Sunday around 2:45 a.m. after a shooting was reported. When they arrived, officers found Harris, who had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital but later died.
McGriff said Harris was identified as the suspect in the homicide and taken into custody. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a and is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Details surrounding the shooting were not released.
Harris’ is Montgomery’s tenth homicide victim for Montgomery in 2021.
