Brutal cold this morning, many cold nights still ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures are frigid this morning as an arctic air mass pours in from the northwest. By sunrise, we’ll range from 13 (west) to 26 (east) across the area.
Unfortunately there’s a breeze to go alongside the cold temperatures. As a result of the breeze, Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens areawide through the early morning hours.
You’ll need to make sure you take proper precautions to protect yourself from the cold as you venture out this morning. There were also some flurries flying last night, so if you have some frozen rain or flurries on your vehicle this morning, don’t be totally shocked.
As if the frigid air wasn’t enough, we’ll also need to watch for any isolated “black ice” patches through the early morning hours. These form when leftover rain freezes on the roads, usually on the bridges and/or overpasses. They won’t be widespread, but where they form, they can make driving dangerous. My advice - slow down, especially on the bridges, and keep a safe distance from other cars.
The clouds this morning will scour out for the afternoon, but temperatures will only rise into the middle and upper 30s. So a less than ideal Tuesday across Central Alabama.
Another strong storm system will impact an expansive area of the country Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a wintry side to that system, but we will not see any threat of frozen precipitation.
For Central Alabama, look for scattered showers moving in from the south as early as the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. More widespread and heavier rain will move in Wednesday night and last through roughly the first half of Thursday.
There will even be some thunderstorm potential depending on the exact low pressure track -- especially south and east of Montgomery.
Highs will be in the 50s each day unless you’re in Southeast Alabama. That’s where 60s are expected on Thursday.
The sun will return in full force by Friday afternoon and the upcoming weekend. It won’t necessarily be warm, but temperatures will be heading in the correct direction!
Highs will be in the upper 40s Friday, middle 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday! Another chance of rain showers exists Sunday night into early next week, but models disagree on when the best chance of rain will be with that system.
