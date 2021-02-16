Former Alabama AG Jimmy Evans dies at 81

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Family members of former Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Evans confirms he died Monday morning.
Family members say he died at the hospital following complications with pneumonia and a heart attack. He was 81 years old.
The University of Alabama alumnus served as a city judge in Montgomery, Montgomery County district attorney, and state attorney general.
One of the things Evans is best known for was prosecuting former Gov. Guy Hunt. He was the first Republican governor elected after reconstruction after the Civil War.
His funeral has been set for Feb. 22 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home on Highland Avenue. Visitation will be at noon the with funeral at 1 p.m.
