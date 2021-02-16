GALLERY: Alabamians see snow flurries Tuesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians across the WSFA 12 News viewing area awoke to snow flurries Tuesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for a good portion of Central Alabama as flurries and light snow continue falling.
Viewers across our area are sharing pictures of the rare Alabama weather. Officials have warned motorists to avoid travel as temperatures struggle to rise out of the 30s.
