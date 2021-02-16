Man robs Dallas County store with military-style rifle, authorities say

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man wanted in an armed robbery investigation.
Investigators say patrol units responded to a panic alarm at a convenience store in the 44800 block of U.S. Highway 80 East shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday,
Reports state that a man entered the store with a military-style rifle and demanded money from the clerks. Investigators say he took money from two registers then ordered the clerks to go to the bathroom and ran away.
No injuries were reported.
The complainant described the suspect as around 6 feet, 2 inches tall, slender build, wearing a gray hoodie and camo jumpsuit, and covering his face with a black ski mask and hat.
Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
