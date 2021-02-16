Man sought in Montgomery armed robbery investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are trying to find a man who is wanted in a robbery investigation.
Police say the robbery occurred on Feb. 8 in the 2000 block of East South Boulevard. According to police, the pictured man robbed someone at gunpoint outside the business. He is believed to have gotten into the passenger side of a gray Chevrolet Camaro and fled the scene.
Anyone with information may call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
