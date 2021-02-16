$188 million Powerball jackpot winner sued by former fiancé

According to the lawsuit, the pair first met in 2012 when Holmes “was working at McDonald’s and living with her mother and three kids in a single-wide mobile home.” Over the course of their relationship, the couple had two children together. McDow’s lawsuit says Holmes shared her winnings with him generously, buying him a $250,000 modified Chevrolet Stingray, $100,000 worth of clothes and jewelry, and a $600,000 auto restoration business, along with other large purchases. While the titles for the Corvette and business are in Holmes’ name, McDow claims she purchased them for him.