People urged to stay off roads, use extreme caution due to icy conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama officials have urged drivers to limit their use of roads as wintry weather moved into the state Monday, prompting concerns of icy conditions.
The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency said motorists should stay off roadways as much as possible, unless for an emergency, while much of the state begins to experience icy conditions.
ALDOT and AEMA expect dangerous travel conditions through Tuesday and into late Wednesday morning as temperatures remain at or below freezing.
“Rainfall in areas of the state that had temperatures above freezing during the day Monday could see that moisture freeze tonight as temperatures across the state drop sharply,” ALDOT officials said. “Anywhere temperatures are below freezing, moisture on pavement surfaces may freeze to form black ice – a transparent layer of ice on the roadway that is difficult for motorists to detect in advance.”
WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson cautioned “If you need to drive early tomorrow [Tuesday], you need to leave early, slow down, and keep your distance from other vehicles. If you hit an icy spot, don’t slam on your brake or jerk the steering wheel! Take your foot off the gas, coast through it with no sudden movement.”
Despite efforts to pre-treat roadways where icy formation is possible, ALDOT said motorists should expect all bridges and roads to be hazardous during freezing and wintry conditions.
