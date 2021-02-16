Prattville police searching for missing man

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has sent out a missing and endangered person alert.
Prattville police are searching for 86-year-old Joseph Barber. ALEA says Barber may have a condition that could impair his judgement.
He was last seen in the 200 block of Cynthia Street in Prattville around 7:15 a.m. Monday.
He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeve button-up shirt.
He may be driving a 2011 blue Chevrolet truck with Alabama tag DV4521.
Anyone who sees Barber should contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911
