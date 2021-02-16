Snow showers, flurries prompt Winter Weather Advisory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures are frigid this morning in the teens and 20s. It’s the coldest morning all winter as a northerly breeze is leading to wind chill temperatures in the single digits and teens for the entire region.
There’s also now a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon for a good portion of Central Alabama as flurries and light snow continue falling.
A trace to as much as a half-inch of snow accumulation has fallen in spots, with an additional trace to one-half inch of snow yet to come for many of us this morning. This could lead to some slick spots as snow has already stuck to some roads.
The snow and low clouds this will scour out for the afternoon, but temperatures will only rise into the middle and upper 30s. So a less than ideal Tuesday across Central Alabama.
Another strong storm system will impact an expansive area of the country Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a wintry side to that system, but we will not see any threat of frozen precipitation.
For Central Alabama, look for scattered showers moving in from the south as early as the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. More widespread and heavier rain will move in Wednesday night and last through roughly the first half of Thursday.
There will even be some thunderstorm potential depending on the exact low pressure track -- especially south and east of Montgomery.
Highs will be in the 50s each day unless you’re in Southeast Alabama. That’s where 60s are expected on Thursday.
The sun will return in full force by Friday afternoon and the upcoming weekend. It won’t necessarily be warm, but temperatures will be heading in the correct direction!
Highs will be in the upper 40s Friday, middle 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday! Another chance of rain showers exists Sunday night into early next week, but models disagree on when the best chance of rain will be with that system.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.