Startup aviation company coming to Craig Field near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A startup aviation company has landed on the flight line at Craig Field, piloted by Ron Mays.
“I did have a dream and a vision,” said Mays, who is the president of City-Jet Turbine Worx Inc.
It’s a dream come true in the form of City Jet-Turbine Worx. Their new home? Hanger number 251.
“I remember 14 years ago I met with Mayor Perkins right over here when we started out in the private jet business, and I told him 14 years ago one day I’m coming back,” said Mays.
City Jet-Turbine Worx will provide maintenance for airplanes and that’s not all.
“SWAC signed a contract with City Jet to fly some of the smaller teams to athletic events. This will be for athletic programs like tennis teams, wrestling and golf,” said Craig Field Airport Executive Director Jim Corrigan.
And with this announcement, 30 new jobs. The average pay? Around $25 an hour.
Back in the day, Craig Air Force Base trained pilots for World War Two. The base closed for good in 1977 and hasn’t been same since.
“So what we’re seeing right now is the watering of this base for the growth of our community.. somebody ought to say Amen,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins.
“I would think it is a game-changer,” said Jim Corrigan.
Corrigan believes this could be the beginning of something special for what is now Craig Field.
“It opens the door for aviation back at Craig,” he said.
In the world of economic development, this was a rather quick project; only 18 months in the making.
“I’m coming with a lot of jet noise,” said Mays.
Mays is fulfilling a dream, giving flight to a long forgotten airstrip.
Mays is a professional pilot with more than 20 years of experience. Mays and his son Myles, who is also a pilot, were featured on WSFA 12 News in 2018. Both have flown corporate jets for NFL and NBA players.
Mays honored local cancer survivors by having one of the leased jets painted with a pink stripe down both sides, a nod to the Joy to Life Foundation in Montgomery.
