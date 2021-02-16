Very cold again tonight, another system heading in our direction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds are breaking apart and the flurries are ending as of lunchtime. However, temperatures have been painfully slow to warm, so we’ve dropped our afternoon high temperatures to the lower and middle 30s.
It will be sunnier for everyone for the rest of the day, but don’t let that fool you!
Another very cold night is ahead tonight with lows in the middle 20s and wind chills a touch below that. Skies will be entirely clear, and frost is expected to form with calm winds.
Then we’ll be watching another strong storm system will impact an expansive area of the country Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a wintry side to that system, but we will not see any threat of frozen precipitation.
For Central Alabama, look for scattered showers moving in from the south as early as the evening hours Wednesday. More widespread and heavier rain will move in Wednesday night and last through roughly the first half of Thursday.
Rain will remain in the forecast for those east of I-65 into the afternoon hours Thursday as the front gets hung up a bit.
There will even be some thunderstorm potential depending on the exact low pressure track -- especially south and east of Montgomery.
Highs will be in the 50s each day unless you’re in Southeast Alabama. That’s where 60s are expected Thursday afternoon. That’s why those areas have a thunderstorm and even a small severe weather threat.
The sun will return in full force by Friday afternoon and the upcoming weekend. It won’t necessarily be warm, but temperatures will be heading in the correct direction!
Highs will be in the upper 40s Friday, middle 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday! Another chance of rain showers exists Sunday night into early next week, but models disagree on when the best chance of rain will be with that system.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.