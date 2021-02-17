Alabama, Auburn basketball games postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference says four women’s basketball and three men’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday have been postponed due to the icy weather.
Makeup dates for these games have not yet been determined.
These are the games that have ben postponed:
SEC women’s basketball
- Ole Miss at Arkansas
- Auburn at Mississippi State
- LSU at Kentucky
- Missouri at Texas A&M
SEC men’s basketball
- Alabama at Texas A&M
- LSU at Ole Miss
- Mississippi State at Auburn
