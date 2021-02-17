ASU, Reebok, ACLU partner on human rights award program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is partnering with Reebok and the American Civil Liberties Union to relaunch Reebok’s Human Rights Award Program to honor young activists.
The program, which previously ran from 1988 to 2007, has a legacy of more than 80 recipients from nearly 40 countries.
ASU was selected as the partner from a pool of other historical Black colleges and universities, as well as other educational institutes.
“Alabama State University has been on the forefront with such a storied history and been at the forefront of human rights since its existence. Reebok and the American Civil Liberties Union, they really feel strong about this partnership, and so we’re just excited to have this opportunity,” said ASU President Quinton Ross.
Nominations for the 2021 Reebok Human Rights Award are now open.
Each of the honorees, who will be announced at a ceremony in June, will receive a $100,00 award to support them and their work.
