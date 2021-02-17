2 capital murder arrests made in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made two arrests in connection to the Tuesday night shooting death of a 20-year-old man.
According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, Marquis Phillips, 23, and J’Hance Gillium, 19, both of Montgomery, are each charged with capital murder.
Police opened the city’s eleventh homicide investigation of the year shortly after being called to the 5700 block of Express Drive after a report that a vehicle had run into a hotel building. When police arrived, they found Dequan Johnson inside the vehicle. He had been fatally shot.
McGriff said around 7:20 Wednesday morning, MPD units patrolling the 500 block of Eastdale Road South saw a suspect they believed was wanted on felony warrants and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The driver refused to stop, and a police chase began. That chase ended in the 3400 block of Thomas Avenue with the suspect, later identified as Phillips being taken into custody.
Gillium was arrested Tuesday night on the same charge, McGriff added.
The investigation is ongoing and MPD said the circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unknown.
Phillips and Gillium are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
