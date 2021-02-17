Death investigation underway in Auburn after woman found dead on Commerce Dr.

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Auburn after a woman was found dead inside of a residence on Commerce Drive Tuesday evening.
Auburn police responded to the 1300 block of Commerce Avenue at around 6:08 in reference to a person in need of assistance. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 30-year-old female suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman died from her injuries.
According to the Auburn Police Division, there is no indication of criminal activity and no known threat to the community. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Auburn Police Detective division at 334-501-3140 or the Auburn Tip Line at 334-246-1391.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.