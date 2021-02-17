Elmore County School employees to get second bonus

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Schools employees will receive another bonus this school year.
Elmore County Board of Education officials said current full time employees will get $500 and part-time employees will get $250 as a payment for “prospective services to be rendered to our students for the remainder of this semester.” The services include additional cleaning in response to COVID-19 and influenza concerns.
According to board of education officials, employees are also providing additional emotional support to students impacted by the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board of education officials said the payment is to show employees that they “value the services that they will provide to our students, parents and other stakeholders in our community.”
Employees received the first bonus in December. The board gave $220 to full-time employees and $110 to part-time employees.
The board of education unanimously approved the incentive pay Tuesday night.
