Fatal gunshot victim found in vehicle crash at Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck led Montgomery police to a fatal gunshot victim Tuesday night.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a vehicle wreck in the the 5700 Block of Express Drive around 6:10 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews at the scene confirm it was Home Inn and Suites.
Corp. Tina McGriff said officers found a gunshot victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.
She said the victim was the only person in the vehicle.
McGriff said the building was damaged from the wreck. No one in the building was injured.
No other information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
