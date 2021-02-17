Man charged after shooting injures 2 at Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after two people were injured in a shooting at America’s Best Inn.
Cpl. Tina McGriff says Benjamin Lowe, 24, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building or vehicle.
The shooting happened on Thursday around 12:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of the Eastern Boulevard, according to McGriff.
A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found officers and crime scene tape in the parking lot of the America’s Best Inn. An arrest affidavit says Lowe shot into one of the rooms of the hotel, hitting the two victims.
Police say the two victims had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Lowe was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Tuesday, McGriff added. He was then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $60,000.
