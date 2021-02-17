Man sought for burglary, fraud in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a man wanted for burglary and fraud.
According to CrimeStoppers, Aundraye Rodgers is wanted on three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property third-degree and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Montgomery police say the crimes took place in the area of Pinnacle Point and Autumn Ridge.
Rodgers is 21-years-old and described as being about 148 pounds and 5′07″ in height.
If you have any information on Rodgers’ whereabouts, please immediately call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
