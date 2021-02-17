Montgomery city leaders hopeful after vaccination clinic turnout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City leaders believe last week’s mass vaccination clinic’s success brings hope for the future.
“We had great cooperation from our health providers from the Alabama Department of Public Health as well as our EMA and public safety partners,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “We were really able to do more than we initially projected.”
The clinic surpassed its original goal of 5,000 vaccinations in a week by vaccinating over 8,000.
“That is great as it led to more people getting vaccinated and hopefully the reduction of covid 19 infection numbers not only here in the city but throughout this community,” Reed said.
More people getting vaccinated could lead to a return to normalcy and improve the city’s financial status. Lodging and gas tax have taken the biggest hits because of the pandemic. Sales, use, and alcohol taxes are in the green, which is good news for the economy.
“We hope that as more people get back to into the economy, we will see even more of that,” Reed added.
One city leader is optimistic and believes sports events will also bounce back, bringing more tourists back to the capital city.
“Bringing in the springtime, we will have even more of that. We’ll have softball, baseball, even more of that played, so we’re in good shape,” City Council President Charles Jinright said.
Reed says they’re waiting to see if they can get more vaccines, so they have enough to meet another possible mass clinic’s demand.
