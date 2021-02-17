Montgomery police warn of phone scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say there has been a phone scam reported.
According to police, the caller tells the victim that they owe money for various debts, such traffic citations, utility bills or bail bonds. The caller warns the victim that they will be arrested or their services will be suspended if they do not make an immediate payment with a Green Dot MoneyPak card.
Police say to always be cautious when personal information is requested over the phone.
Anyone with knowledge of this type of scam is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Those who fall victim to these types of scams are encouraged to report it to the Montgomery Police Department.
