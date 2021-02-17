Renovations underway for Faulkner’s College of Health Sciences

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renovations are well underway for Faulkner’s new College of Health Sciences.
Crews have been working to transform the 13-acre Montgomery East Plaza Shopping Center and former Burlington Coat Factory building into a space that will include labs, research center, classrooms, offices and more.
The purchased property does not include Hardee’s, El Jalisco or Root Salon, according to the university.
The property is located adjacent to the university’s campus. Negotiations for the property began in 2019 after Burlington moved to Eastchase.
The first phase is expected to be completed by spring of 2021 with faculty and staff moving in shortly after, Faulkner President Mike Williams said.
“We won’t have classes in that facility until the fall. Once we do, it will certainly be a positive new asset to the institution to help propel our center for health sciences,” Williams added.
Renovations will also include all new frontage and signage. The remaining renovations will be completed in phases.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.