Salvation Army agrees to sell property needed for Montgomery water park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has reached a deal to purchase the Salvation Army shelter on Maxwell Boulevard as part of plans to build a new multi-million dollar water park.
The city purchased the shelter for $5 million and has plans to have the park open by 2023.
“Salvation Army was very negotiable on those terms and worked in good faith. And, so here we are,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “But, we do realize there has been a delay, and we realize that, you know, time is of the essence to get this open, hopefully in 2023.”
The Salvation Army had always been agreeable to sell the property, so that wasn’t the issue that caused the delay. The concern was where the organization would go after the sale and still be able to provide the same services.
“We are talking with all of the parties involved to come to an agreement because everybody wants the water park, including us,” Lt. Tonya Farrington of the Salvation Army said during an interview in December. “But we also want to be able to make sure we can provide for the community what we’ve been providing since we’ve been here.”
Farrington was confident then that a deal could be reached by February, and it was.
The park will be located on 120 acres on the banks of the Alabama River, adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.