Selma COVID-19 vaccination clinic to move due to weather

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic that is set for Thursday in Selma has been relocated because of weather conditions, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed.
ADPH officials said the clinic has been moved from Bloch Park to Wallace Community College, located on 300 Earl Goodwin Parkway. It will be held indoors from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will involve health officials administering both first and second doses of the vaccine.
First doses are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those getting their second dose should bring the shot card they were given when they got their first dose.
Those getting their second dose should bring their shot card they were given when they got their first dose.
The state’s first dose shipment of vaccine continues to average between 60,000 and 70,000 doses per week. To date, over 1 million doses have been shipped to Alabama. Of those, 663,056 doses have been administered to those in need.
The state has qualified more than 1 million people as eligible for vaccination so far. The last expansion happened on Feb. 8 when ADPH moved to Phase 1b and reduced the minimum age of eligible recipients from 75 to 65.
Those now eligible include persons age 65 and above as well as those who meet the following criteria:
- Healthcare workers
- First responders including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement
- Frontline essential workers as follows: Corrections officers, Food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, Manufacturing workers, Grocery store workers, Public transit workers, People who work in the education sector, Childcare workers, and the Judiciary
- Work or live in congregate settings
Due to the limited number of doses and the high demand, ADPH is asking those who meet the above qualifications but who are not at high-risk to wait and let others get their vaccinations first.
ADPH is remind the public to continue following measures, like wearing a mask and social distancing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.