Sunny, dry afternoon ahead of another round of rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After yet another cold start to our day, we will have a few hours of sunshine to enjoy before clouds return... this is all ahead of our next weather maker. No worries though, we get plenty of sun through the early afternoon before moisture surges back into our atmosphere; while the daytime hours are dry, it looks like our evening will becoming increasingly wet as start to pop on radar.
That’s in association with another strong storm system that is sending more highly impactful winter weather to parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and even Northwest Alabama. In our area, temperatures will remain warm enough for only rain throughout the entire duration of the event.
Rain will be likely for everyone tonight before ending from west to east into early Thursday morning. Some thunder is possible, and there is a threat of a severe storm in Southeast Alabama, but that threat is quite low.
As the system slows down, additional showers and rain will probably push into eastern and southeastern parts of the state throughout the day Thursday. That would be for Russell, Barbour, Pike, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Geneva, Covington, Crenshaw, Bullock, Macon, Chambers, Lee, and Houston counties.
Even in those areas it won’t rain all day long Thursday. Everyone else will probably be quieter, but at least a few showers can’t be ruled out.
Colder weather makes a brief comeback following our rain with lows in the low and middle 30s Thursday night, the middle 20s Friday night and the low 30s Saturday night. Daytime highs will get better each day, though, as we hit the low 50s Friday, the upper 50s Saturday and the lower 60s by Sunday! Oh, it’s entirely sunny beginning around lunchtime Friday!
The warming trend doesn’t end there either! By the middle of next week, high temperatures could approach the 70s for our entire region!
Before the 70s, we do have a weak system set to move through Sunday night into Monday that could bring a chance of light showers. That system is looking very minor and moisture-starved, however.
