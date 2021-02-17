Suspects charged with capital murder in the death of Auburn teen

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects have been charged with capital murder in the death of an Auburn teen.
Marcus Wigley, 35 of Auburn, and 41-year-old Taharra Brunson are charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Green.
Wigley was arrested Tuesday in the 1200 block of Amy Court in Auburn. Brunson was already in jail for probation violation.
Green was adducted Sept. 5, 2020 by three men while walking near Foster Street at Clark Avenue in Auburn at around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses at the scene said the men put Green in the back seat of a dark colored SUV and drove away. Witnesses identified Wigley and Brunson as two of the men who took part in the assault and kidnapping.
Green’s body was found Sept. in a wooded area in the Waverly community. He appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. Wigley and Brunson were arrested for first-degree kidnapping and were released after posting $50,000 bond each.
Evidence obtained during the investigation of the case linked Wigley and Brunson to Green’s death. Both suspects are being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.
The case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
