Attempted murder suspect sought in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted on charges including attempted murder.
The sheriff’s office is searching for Roderick Andrew Edwards, 37, of Opelika, for attempted murder and for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Further details on the crime were not immediately clear.
Anyone with information on Edwards’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651.
