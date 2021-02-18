Auburn University temporarily suspends COVID-19 vaccinations due to supply

“This week Auburn University will administer all COVID-19 vaccines received to date. We have requested additional first and second dose allotments from the Alabama Department of Public Health. COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be suspended until more first and second doses are received. We will resume as soon as possible and will communicate new clinics through the COVID Resource Center’s COVID-19 Vaccine Section and directly via email to those who were already scheduled based on the original date of their first dose.”