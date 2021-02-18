Auburn University temporarily suspends COVID-19 vaccinations due to supply

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is temporarily suspending its COVID-19 vaccinations. This is until the university receives more first and second doses.
Auburn issued the following statement:
“This week Auburn University will administer all COVID-19 vaccines received to date. We have requested additional first and second dose allotments from the Alabama Department of Public Health. COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be suspended until more first and second doses are received. We will resume as soon as possible and will communicate new clinics through the COVID Resource Center’s COVID-19 Vaccine Section and directly via email to those who were already scheduled based on the original date of their first dose.”
Auburn reports that it has received 8,800 doses as of Feb. 15. It has administered 5,317 first doses and 1,864 second doses.
On the website, Auburn officials say they expect to receive enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for the entire campus community.
The vaccines will be distributed through a phased approach. The university is currently in phase 1c of this approach, which includes individuals who are required to be on campus to perform their job duties and those who are unable to consistently maintain physical distancing while at work due to job responsibilities.
Phase 1c also includes the designated student population involved in remote or off-campus clinical settings, including internships and practicums that involve direct human contact.
It also includes other adults with high-risk medical condition as specified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or are age 65 or older that do not fall under phase 1b.
Click here for more details on Auburn’s vaccine phases.
The university is encouraging those who wish to be vaccinated to register or receive an available vaccine outside of the university, such as through health care providers or public health programs, in addition to registering through Auburn.
