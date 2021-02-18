1 charge dismissed, 4th suspect identified in Pantaleon homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has dismissed one of the charges that had been filed against four people accused of killing 17-year-old Montgomery resident Lesley Luna Pantaleon last June.
Until now, only three co-defendants arrested in connection to Pantaleon’s death had been publicly identified. Those included Ta’Niya Merriweather, Erin Taylor and Tyeshia Whisenant, each of whom was 16 at the time of their arrests but charged as adults.
On Thursday, the Montgomery County district attorney’s office confirmed that a fourth person was arrested in connection to the homicide but had never been previously identified due to their status as a minor.
Damon Lewis, a prosecutor with the DA’s office, said the fourth suspect, Keontae Varkist Davidson, has since been transferred from juvenile court to adult court where he is being charged as an adult.
Davidson, like the others, was charged with capital murder during robbery and capital murder during a kidnapping. However, according to court filings from a preliminary hearing held Thursday in Montgomery District Court, Judge Monet Gaines found insufficient evidence to support the capital murder robbery charge.
Gaines did find that, based on the evidence presented in the hearing, there is probable cause to support the charge of capital murder during a kidnapping and bound it over to a grand jury.
District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office said it would seek to add back the capital murder robbery charge when it presents its evidence to the grand jury.
Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents on June 24. Her body was later discovered in Catoma Creek on July 4. She was reportedly beaten and stabbed to death.
Gaines denied bond to each suspect. Mug shots have never been released due to the defendants’ ages.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.