Gov. Ivey requests more funding for pre-K program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In her budget request, Gov. Kay Ivey is asking for more money for the state’s First Class pre-K program.
The $24 million increase would add at least 207 classrooms and help enroll more than 3,000 4-year-olds.
There is currently only enough state funding to reach 37% of the 4-year-olds in the state.
“The Alabama School Readiness Alliance wants to reach all 4-year-olds whose families wish to enroll them in the program. We think that’s going to be more than 70% of 4-year-olds, you know, when everybody has an opportunity to attend,” said Alabama School Readiness Alliance Executive Director Allison Muhlendorf.
UAB has completed studies on students through ninth grade. They have found that Alabama First Class pre-K students, regardless of zip code, school or demographics, are more likely to be proficient in reading and math.
