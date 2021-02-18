Lanett mayor releases statement after indictment on felony ethics charges

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy (Source: City of Lanett website)
By Olivia Gunn | February 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 8:42 PM

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Lanett has issued a statement after he was indicted on felony ethics charges.

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy is charged with three felony charges of using his official position for personal gain. McCoy turned himself in at the Chambers County Jail Tuesday. His bond was set at $30,000.

The following statement was released Wednesday:

I have proudly served as the Mayor of the City of Lanett since October, 2015. As Mayor I have always held myself to the highest standard to serve the citizens of Lanett.
Today the Attorney General’s Office and others, have made an attempt to destroy my character, embarrass the City, my family and the Citizens of Lanett, by bringing criminal charges against me. I emphatically deny any wrongdoing, and I will vigorously defend these charges.
I will not be deterred by this, and I will continue to serve the citizens of this great city with integrity and let justice prevail.

If convicted, McCoy could face a penalty of two to 20 years and a $30,000 fine for each of the three counts.

