Lanett mayor releases statement after indictment on felony ethics charges

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Lanett has issued a statement after he was indicted on felony ethics charges.
Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy is charged with three felony charges of using his official position for personal gain. McCoy turned himself in at the Chambers County Jail Tuesday. His bond was set at $30,000.
The following statement was released Wednesday:
If convicted, McCoy could face a penalty of two to 20 years and a $30,000 fine for each of the three counts.
