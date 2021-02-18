Man charged with discharging firearm in area of Eastdale Mall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect accused of firing a gun in the area of Eastdale Mall last week.
Robert Dodd, 30, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.
Police say the shots were fired around 6 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 1000 block of Eastdale Mall. After the incident, police said the complainant told them that there was a verbal altercation and shots were fired.
Dodd was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Thursday.
No other information about the incident was available.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.