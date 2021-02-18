Man injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Montgomery Thursday.
Capt. Saba Coleman says officers and medics were called to the 5700 block of Troy Highway after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries.
A WSFA 12 News Photojournalist found the scene near the intersection of Troy Highway and Taylor Road.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.
Coleman says no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.