Man injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | February 18, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 12:11 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Montgomery Thursday.

Capt. Saba Coleman says officers and medics were called to the 5700 block of Troy Highway after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

A WSFA 12 News Photojournalist found the scene near the intersection of Troy Highway and Taylor Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Coleman says no arrests have been made.

