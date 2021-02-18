Montgomery Biscuits release 2021 schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Biscuits baseball will be returning to Montgomery this spring.
On Thursday, the Montgomery Biscuits released this year’s schedule. The team will be stepping up to the plate in May.
Their first game of the season will be in Knoxville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Smokies on May 4.
The first home game will be on May 11 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.
The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In December, the Biscuits received an invitation to remain the class AA affiliate to the Tampa Bay Rays.
On Friday, Biscuits CEO Lou DiBella said in a statement posted on Twitter that he signed their professional development license and is “looking forward to working more closely with MLB in a new and exciting era for your Montgomery Biscuits.”
