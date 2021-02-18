Montgomery burglary, fraud suspect arrested on multiple counts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man they’d been looking for on charges of burglary and fraud.
WSFA 12 News first reported on Aundraye Rodgers, 21, Wednesday afternoon. He’s since been arrested on three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and several counts of second and third-degree theft of property.
MPD said each of the crimes happened between Feb. 3 and 4 in the 7400 block of Pinnacle Point, 600 block of Ridge Park Drive, and the 1100 block of Autumn Ridge Road.
Rodgers was identified as the suspect, taken into custody Wednesday and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $100,000.
The jail also lists Rodgers as having been arrested on charges including attempted burglary, obstruction of justice, receiving stolen property and second-degree rape.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.