Pike Road School, Sylacauga High School investigating incident at the end of boys basketball game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway following an incident that happened just after Tuesday night’s boys basketball matchup between Pike Road High School and Sylacauga High School.
A video posted on Twitter by LaVonte Young of the Daily Home shows immediately after the game-ending buzzer sounded, several unidentified people could be seen running to the far end of the bleachers, shoving each other.
Details on what sparked the incident or exactly who was involved remain unknown. When asked, officials from both PRS and SHS said they were investigating along with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, or AHSAA.
“We are committed to holding athletes, coaches, personnel and fans to the highest of standards and expectations,” Pike Road School officials said.
Sylacauga High School officials declined to comment citing the ongoing investigation.
The Sylacauga Aggies defeated the Pike Road Patriots 72-43.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.