Say goodbye to the rain and clouds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steady and widespread rain is ending early this morning, but that doesn’t mean we will be entirely dry for the rest of the day. Our system will slow down as it progresses east, resulting in at least a chance of some rain showers through the morning and afternoon.
Those with the highest chance of seeing rain showers throughout the day are located east of I-65 and south of I-85. For everyone else, there could be some scattered light showers or drizzle, but the chances are lower.
Otherwise it’ll be a cloudy, breezy and chilly day with high temperatures in the lower to perhaps middle 50s.
Winds will gust as high as 15-25 mph not only today, but tonight and through much of the day Friday. This will make it feel colder than it actually is unfortunately.
Colder air will filter in tonight with lows heading for the lower and middle 30s with clouds hanging tough. Those clouds will scour out by lunchtime Friday, giving way to a sunny afternoon with chilly highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Cold nights are expected again Friday and Saturday. Lows Friday night will be in the middle 20s Friday night and lows Saturday night will be in the low 30s.
Daytime highs will get better each day, though, as we hit the upper 50s Saturday and the lower 60s both Sunday and Monday!
The warming trend doesn’t end there. By the middle of next week, high temperatures will warm through the 60s and eventually into the 70s for our entire region!
Before the 70s, we do have a weak system set to move through Sunday night and Monday that could bring a chance of light showers. That system is looking very minor and moisture-starved, however.
Other than that expect plentiful sunshine each and every day through next Wednesday!
