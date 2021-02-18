Suspect sought for robbery of Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business on Feb. 10.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened in the 5,000 block of Vaughn Road.
The suspect, captured on surveillance cameras, left the scene in a single-cab, white Chevrolet pick-up truck.
The vehicle appears to have customized rims and the tailgate is missing its handle, based on photos of the truck.
Montgomery police ask anyone who knows of this crime or can identify the suspect or vehicle used in the crime to call 334-625-2832. You can also call the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.
